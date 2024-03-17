Forest fire containment efforts underway in Kho-e-Khandaran Area

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):An intense forest fire erupted in the Kho-e-Khandaran area, on the border of Barkhan and Kholu, on March 16, whereas the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) coordinated response to contain forest fire with support of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, Forest Department, Frontier Corps and District Administration.

The latest updates from the ground indicate that the fire has been confined and the risk of further spread was minimal, a news release said. The Forest Officer has verified that situation was under control and the area remained under strict surveillance by the Forest Department and District Administration to prevent any resurgence.

The NDMA continued to oversee the fire fighting efforts closely, working in tandem with provincial departments to monitor the situation and allocate resources as needed. “Ongoing monitoring and assessment are being conducted to safeguard affected communities and ensure complete suppression of the forest fire.

NDMA is in contact with PDMA Balochistan and related departments to ensure safety of locals and will provide further updates as the situation evolves,” the NDMA said.