Foreign Secy highlights Pakistan’s commitment to boost ties with Germany

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Germany in diverse fields.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sohail Mahmood appreciated the German Ambassador’s valuable contribution to further strengthening relations between the two sides.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and technology domains.