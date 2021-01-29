ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Principal Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya Ambassador Macharia Kamau have expressed desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kenya in diverse fields.

During the third round of Pak-Kenya Bilateral Political Consultations virtually held late Thursday, the Foreign Secretaryr reaffirmed resolve to comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations and strengthen multilateral cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood emphasized on Pakistan’s interest in the ‘Engage Africa’ Initiative.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of peace and security in their respective regions.