Foreign secy calls on Indonesian president

JAKARTA (Indonesia), July 14 (APP): Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad M. Khan on Friday paid a courtesy call on Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the Indonesian capital and conveyed his good wishes on behalf of the Pakistani leadership.

The foreign secretary also met Merutay Vidada Hafid, Member of Parliament, Chairperson of Commission 1 of the Indonesian Parliament, the Foreign Office said.

The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields including political, economic, education, and tourism as well as cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad with Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director General for Asia, Pacific, & Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesia.

They discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed resolve to further expand and deepen cooperation in all areas.