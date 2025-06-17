Foreign Secretary emphasizes need for principle-guided AI development

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch on Tuesday underscored that innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) must be guided by principle; human control and judgment must remain paramount.

The Foreign Secretary inaugurated the Regional Consultations on Responsible AI in Military Domain (REAIM) here, a news release said.

In her keynote remarks, the Foreign Secretary underlined, “Military AI is transforming warfare, but legal and political frameworks are lagging behind. This transformation was unfolding in a deeply fragile international landscape and was lowering threshold for use of force.

Ambassador Baloch pointed out that in South Asia, autonomous weapon capabilities were used for the first time in a nuclear environment and was compressing decision time during crises.

She added that global governance must remain anchored in the UN system whereas REAIM offered a valuable complement.

Developing States, she said needed capacity-building and regional dialogue to ensure inclusive rule-making.

Some 17 States from West, Central and South Asia are participating in the two-day Regional Consultations of REAIM, being held in partnership with the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands and Spain.