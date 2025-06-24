Foreign Secretary Amb Amna Baloch honours “Women in Diplomacy” on Int’l Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Amna Baloch on Tuesday, in a tribute marking the International Day for Women in Diplomacy, extended her warm greetings to women diplomats around the world and especially acknowledged the achievements of Pakistani women serving in foreign missions.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Secretary praised the “dedication and excellence” of female diplomats and highlighted their increasingly prominent role in shaping global affairs.

“Across continents, women lead high-level diplomacy, foster understanding, and drive peace, development, and cooperation,” she said. The Foreign Secretary emphasized that women are not only participating in but actively leading foreign policy efforts, negotiations, and international dialogue.

Pakistan, she noted, takes pride in its expanding cadre of women in the Foreign Service. “Skilled professionals embodying our values with clarity and confidence,” they reflect the nation’s progress toward gender inclusion and balance in the diplomatic sphere.

Reaffirming her commitment to gender equity, the Foreign Secretary said she would continue to build frameworks for the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in diplomacy. “In a world facing complex challenges, women’s contributions to diplomacy are indispensable,” she asserted.

In her call to action, she urged the international community to celebrate women’s essential role in fostering a peaceful, just global order.