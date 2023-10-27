Foreign Minister, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral issues, situation in Gaza on telephone

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani received a telephone call on Friday from the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

They discussed bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of high-level engagement and dialogue to further strengthen Pakistan-UK relations.

The foreign minister underlined the strong legacy of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and expressed his desire to jointly craft a more robust and long-term vision for this important bilateral relationship.

Foreign Secretary Cleverly appreciated Pakistan for its support and cooperation in facilitating relocation of Afghans sponsored by the UK government.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to facilitate relocation of Afghans destined for the UK.

They also discussed the situation in Gaza, its impact on regional security and ensuing humanitarian crises.