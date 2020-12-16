Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two day visit, to hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues, Foreign Office announced.

During the visit – from Dec 17-18, the Foreign Minister will exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

The Foreign Minister will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

A statement from the Foreign Office said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy historic fraternal relations, rooted firmly in shared history, common faith, values and mutual respect.

“High-level visits are an important feature, which not only exhibit cordial ties between the two countries but also accord the leadership an opportunity to give further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues,” the statement said.