Foreign Minister Bilawal expresses condolences with family of martyr police constable in Naudero

LARKANA, Apr 21 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the residence of Police Constable Kishore Kumar, in Gharibabad Muhallah Naudero (Larkana) to express condolences to the bereaved family on the martyrdom of the police constable in the encounter with dacoits in the Katcha area of Ghotki district few days back.

The foreign minister while meeting with the martyred constable’s bereaved family and soothed some kind words and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the martyrdom of police constable Kishore Kumar with his father Sudhumal and other heirs of the martyr.

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we are proud of our martyrs who have laid down their precious lives for the establishment of peace.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to martyred police constable Kishore Kumar’s bravery and sacrifice.

MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Former Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, former MPA Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.