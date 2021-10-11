Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Oct 11 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1559 12.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 13, 2021

USD 170.5029 GBP 231.6111 EUR 196.8115 JPY 1.5226