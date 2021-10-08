Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Oct 08 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF WITH INTEREST BY VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 08 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA



For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0939% PA 0.6561% PA



For 12 months -0.0089% PA 0.8661% PA

For 2 Years -0.0089% PA 1.3661% PA

For 3 Years -0.0089% PA 1.6161% PA

For 4 years -0.0089% PA 1.8661% PA

For 5 years -0.0089% PA 1.9911% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1499% PA 0.6001% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0643% PA 0.6858% PA

For 12 Months 0.1801% PA 1.0551% PA



For 2 Years 0.1801% PA 1.5551% PA

For 3 Years 0.1801% PA 1.8051% PA

For 4 years 0.1801% PA 2.0551% PA

For 5 years 0.1801% PA 2.1801% PA

EURO VALUE 08 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3179% PA 1.0679% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2844% PA 1.0344% PA

For 12 Months 0.2423% PA 1.1173% PA



For 2 Years 0.2423% PA 1.6173% PA

For 3 Years 0.2423% PA 1.8673% PA

For 4 years 0.2423% PA 2.1173% PA

For 5 years 0.2423% PA 2.2423% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 08 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2078% PA 0.5422% PA

For 12 Months 0.1857% PA 0.6893% PA



For 2 Years 0.1857% PA 1.1893% PA

For 3 Years 0.1857% PA 1.4393% PA

For 4 Years 0.1857% PA 1.6893% PA

For 5 years 0.1857% PA 1.8143% PA