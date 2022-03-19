For Bilawal personal interest comes before national interest: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement that they would not allow the OIC meeting to be held in the National Assembly building was manifestation of the fact that for him, personal interest came before the interest of the country.

“Which external force did Bilawal want to please by making such a statement”, Farrukh Habib asked using his twitter handle.

“Foreign ministers of 57 countries are coming to Pakistan which will improve the image of Pakistan in the world”, the minister said.