Food, maritime ministries seek collaboration to boost economy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):The Ministry of Food and Maritime emphasized on the inter-ministerial cooperation aiming to foster the economic activities through expanding import-export infrastructure, food logistics, and ensuring the country’s preparedness for food supply chain challenges.

The resolve was observed during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Minister of State for National Food Security & Research, Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan on Wednesday.

Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry expressed a commitment to working together on matters that require coordinated efforts, highlighting the improvement of port facilities, expansion of logistical networks, and enhancement of inter-ministerial cooperation were key priorities for his ministry.

He also noted that the maritime sector’s role in promoting food security in Pakistan was a growing area of concern, particularly as the country continues to rely heavily on imported food items.

State Minister Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan underscored the significance of ensuring food security, especially in light of global economic challenges and climate change-related disruptions. He emphasized that food security is not only about having sufficient supplies but also about ensuring the efficient movement of goods through Pakistan’s ports, which is critical to maintaining a stable and reliable food supply.

“We must ensure that our food supply chain is resilient, timely, and cost-effective. This can only be achieved through collaboration with the maritime sector, which plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth movement of food imports,” minister of state said.

Both ministers also discussed the importance of modernizing Pakistan’s port infrastructure to meet growing demand and address challenges such as congestion, delays, and inefficiencies that impact food shipments. The ministers agreed that addressing these issues through joint planning and investment would be beneficial in ensuring that food security concerns are met in the most efficient manner possible.

The meeting also touched on potential collaborations for expanding cold chain logistics – a critical element in ensuring the safe and effective transportation of perishable food items. The ministers acknowledged the need for improved temperature-controlled transport solutions to maintain the quality and shelf life of food products, particularly fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat.

They also discussed to enhance public-private partnerships to strengthen the logistics network, particularly in terms of port handling and distribution of food supplies. Both sides recognized that the government could provide the necessary regulatory framework, but it was vital to bring in private sector innovation and investment to optimize the entire process. The discussion focused on how public and private sector collaboration could increase Pakistan’s export competitiveness while ensuring a stable domestic food supply.

Both ministers agreed that extreme weather conditions and shifting climate patterns could directly impact agricultural production and the logistics of food transportation. As part of their collaborative approach, they pledged to engage with environmental experts to develop strategies that mitigate climate risks and ensure the uninterrupted movement of food goods.

The federal minister suggested to form a joint task force to explore the feasibility of specific projects aimed at improving Pakistan’s food security logistics. This task force will also work on reviewing current policies, identifying gaps, and drafting proposals for innovative solutions to enhance the interlinking of maritime trade and food security.