Foggy, cold wave envelop various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Citizens in various cities including the capital are facing almost freezing temperatures due to dense fog that engulfs in the morning and stays on for hours after daybreak where health experts asked people to remain vigilant while maintaining a healthy diet and using face masks.

A thick layer of fog has enveloped many cities in Punjab including Lahore, paralyzing routine life and disrupting road traffic, a private news channel reported.

The recent cold wave and foggy conditions have already made living conditions difficult with people already suffering due to power load shedding and low pressure of gas.

In these circumstances, the number of people complaining of cold-related ailments has also shot up over the last few days.

According to the doctors working in various city hospitals, elderly persons and children are found to be the most affected people.

Motorway police said that the travelers of the Motorway had been asked to use fog lights and slow the speed due to dense fog in inner Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

The foggy weather also disrupted flights and train operations.