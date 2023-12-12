Fog/smog to persist in plain areas:PMD

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Fog/smog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at morning and night hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while partly cloudy in upper districts.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -08 C, Skardu -06, Gupis, Kalat, Kalam -05, Gilgit -04 and Dir-03 C.