Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Smog/fog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in the morning and night during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain cold and dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10C, Skardu -07, Gilgit, Gupis, Astore, Pulwama -04, Kalam, Anantnag, Baramulla -03, Hunza, Kalat, Srinagar and Shopiyan -02C.