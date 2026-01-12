Fog-Induced tripping of 500/220 kV transmission lines disrupt power supply in IESCO region

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday said that dense fog in various parts of Punjab and Sindh has caused repeated tripping of 500/220 kV transmission lines, resulting in reduced power generation and a shortfall in electricity supply to the IESCO region.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, fog-related tripping of high-voltage transmission lines has been occurring on a daily basis, adversely affecting the national power system and leading to a reduced allocation of electricity quota for IESCO as compared to demand.

He said that due to the widening gap between electricity demand and supply, load management is being carried out in different areas of the IESCO region strictly in accordance with the prevailing situation.

The spokesperson said IESCO management was fully aware of the inconvenience being faced by consumers due to power outages and extended sincere apologies to valued customers, while seeking their cooperation during this difficult period.

He added that IESCO authorities were in close coordination with the relevant departments and assured consumers that as soon as electricity quota in line with demand becomes available, the ongoing load management would be withdrawn and uninterrupted power supply restored.

For further information, consumers may contact the numbers printed on their electricity bills or call on Helpline number 118.