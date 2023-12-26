Fog blanket paralyzes Pakistan’s highways navigating the challenges for commuters

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Pakistan’s motorways, usually bustling with activity, have succumbed to an unexpected adversary dense fog that paralyzed life, as winter’s icy grip tightens, major routes across the country find themselves veiled in mist, causing disruptions and diversions.

The NHMP public relations officer said on Tuesday that on the highways from the South to the North, the fog has painted a challenging landscape for travellers, prompting road closures and diversions that demand attention. In this comprehensive report, we unravel the intricate web of closed highways, foggy patches, and unexpected roadwork, providing a detailed guide for those navigating these fog-laden corridors.

In a surprising turn of events, the South Side traffic near Shekhupora faces diversion at kilometer 47, as the fog thickens its cloak over the roads. The road closures from Mehmood Booti to Sambrial Main Toll Plaza (kilometres 0 to 91) exacerbate the situation, affecting both North and Southbound lanes. The stretch from Thokar Niaz Baig to Kotmomin (kilometres 0 to 162) joins the list of closures, compounding the challenges for motorists.

Heading to Northern areas, drivers encounter diversions from Muhammad Pur (kilometer 559), while the road closure from Rohri to Ryk (kilometer 386 to 559) on the Northbound lane adds another layer of complexity. The fog-induced closures continue from Islamabad’s main toll plaza to Kot Momin for HTVs only (kilometer 350 to 163) and from Lillah to Kot Momin (kilometer 214 to 163), affecting multiple lanes and directions.

The fog’s stronghold extends from Chenab toll plaza (kilometer 1369) to Kala Shah Kako (kilometer 1276), drastically reducing visibility to a mere 0 to 40 meters. This hazardous stretch demands extreme caution and, if possible, avoidance.

The Peshawar to Islamabad Motorway, Sector M1, bears the brunt of road closures due to ongoing roadwork. Sections from Runway (near Chach Interchange) to Burhan Interchange witness shutdowns, impacting both South and Northbound lanes. The meticulous details include closures near Burhan Interchange (kilometer 383) and Col Sher Interchange (800 meters) to Burhan Interchange (kilometer 436).

On the Burhan to Thakot route, specific closures at Mera Ali Khan (kilometer 35) further complicate travel plans, highlighting the challenges of ongoing roadwork in the region.

The Islamabad to Kot Momin Motorway, Sector M-2/North, grapples with vehicle breakdowns and roadwork-induced closures from the Salt Range to Thallian, these incidents span across various lanes, painting a picture of the difficulties faced by motorists.

In the Hakla to D.I. Khan stretch (Sector M14), there’s a glimmer of relief with partial cloud cover reported from Hakla (kilometer 00) to Yarak (kilometer 290). However, caution remains paramount as fog-induced challenges persist.

Amidst the chaos, the Swat Expressway from Col Sher Khan to Chakdara stands out as a beacon of clear roads and weather. With a clear path, travellers in this sector find respite from the widespread disruptions.

As the fog continues to cast its veil over Pakistan’s highways, travellers are urged to exercise caution, plan alternative routes, and stay updated on the dynamic road conditions.