FO welcomes EU’s decision to remove Pakistan from high-risk list

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): The Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday said that they welcomed the decision by the European Union to remove Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries, thus recognizing Pakistan’s performance in overcoming technical issues in its anti-money laundering /countering financing of terrorism.

This followed UK’s decision to remove Pakistan from a similar list in November 2022, the spokesperson said in a press release.

“The removal from the list will ease financial transactions between entities from Pakistan and the European Union. Pakistan looks forward to building on this development for mutually beneficial economic cooperation with the European Union and sharing its experience in the up-gradation of AML/CFT regimes with partner countries,” it was further added.