ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): The Foreign Office spokesperson Monday outrightly rejected certain speculations about presence of US military or air base inside Pakistan and said that such baseless and irresponsible speculations must be avoided.

Responding to media queries, the spokesperson in a press release said “There was no US military or air base in Pakistan, nor was any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided”.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and the US have a framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001.

“No new agreement has been made in this regard,” it was maintained.