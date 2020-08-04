FO rejects Indian MEA’s statement on Pakistan’s political map

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP):The Foreign Office on Tuesday categorically rejected Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) statement on the political map of Pakistan by saying through sophistry and obfuscation, India could not create a smokescreen for its illegal and unacceptable actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including those taken since August 5, 2019.

“It is preposterous for a country that is compulsively expansionist, and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others,” the Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

India had been in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir since 1947 and had continuously violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions for decades. Despite its brutal suppression of Kashmiris for over 72 years, India had been unable to force them into submission, it added.

“Pakistan’s position remains clear and unambiguous. The solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in the realization of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” it said.

The government, leadership and people of Pakistan remained firmly committed to the solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“The political map issued by Pakistan emphatically reaffirms this abiding commitment,” it added.