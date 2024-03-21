FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

BRUSSELS , Mar 21 (APP):Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun on the sidelines of Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The two Ministers committed to further deepen Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in all fields including in the area of peaceful uses of nuclear technology especially in agriculture and human health.

They reaffirmed commitment to combat climate change through use of nuclear energy. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have been successfully collaborating in nuclear applications including in Agriculture.

FM Dar conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to share experience and expertise in peaceful uses of Nuclear Technology with Azerbaijan.