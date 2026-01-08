FMs of multiple countries reaffirm support to sovereignty, unity of Somalia

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Bangladesh, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye, Yemen, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday reaffirmed their unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia.

They extended their support in a joint statement, while recalling the earlier statement of 27 December 2025, in which they rejected Israel’s recognition of the “Somaliland” Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia,

They expressed their strong condemnation of the recent illegal visit by the Israeli official to “Somaliland” Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on 6 January 2026.

Th foreign ministers stated that the said visit constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines established international norms and the United Nations Charter.

They underlined that encouraging secessionist agendas are unacceptable and risk exacerbating tensions in an already fragile region.

They emphasized that respect for international law, non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states, and adherence to diplomatic norms are essential for regional and international stability.

They commended the Federal Republic of Somalia’s commitment to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy and adherence to international law.

The foreign ministers expressed their commitment in continuing to support diplomatic and legal measures taken by Somalia to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability in line with international law.

They stressed that Israel should fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity and honour its obligations in compliance with international law, and demand immediate revocation of the recognition issued by Israel.