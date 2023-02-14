FM urges exploring emerging diplomacy tools for effective narrative-building

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called upon the country’s young diplomats to explore new tools in foreign policy including communication technology to effectively highlight the country’s narrative across the globe.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 42nd Specialized Diplomatic Course held at Foreign Service Academy, he said the rapid advancement of technological mediums defined new contours of diplomacy that necessitated an agile foreign service.

The foreign minister emphasized that new trends of diplomacy required a better capacity to cope with geo-political and geo-economic realities.

He mentioned other emerging challenges such as climate change, food security, public health, and water issues, and stressed that Pakistani diplomats must remain cognizant of these subjects.

He expressed confidence that young Pakistani diplomats would continue to strengthen relations with the international community.

Bilawal said Pakistan’s foreign policy was guided by national interests, pragmatism, constructed engagement, and amicable management of diversities and maximizing commonalities of interests.

He mentioned the Resilient Pakistan conference held in Geneva last month was a proud achievement of the country that encouraged support from the world. He termed it a testament to Pakistan’s effective foreign policy.

Regarding the polarization of geopolitics, he pointed out that the international landscape continued to undergo profound changes underpinned by power dynamics and increasing complex interplay.

The foreign minister mentioned that a process of foreign policy reforms was initiated aimed at better management and better skills.

He highlighted the need for effective liaison with overseas Pakistanis besides extending them maximum facilitation.

Bilawal commended the Director General FSA for conducting an excellent training that focused on advancing foreign policy amid contemporary challenges.

He hoped that FSA as a premier institution would continue to exhibit a strong commitment to producing outstanding diplomats.