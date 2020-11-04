ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged the country’s ambassadors to utilize all their energies for tackling the challenges faced by Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Nepal Syed Haider Shah, who called on him here.

The foreign minister congratulated Syed Haider Shah on his appointment as ambassador and hoped that his appointment would help promote bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal, which enjoyed brotherly relations.

He gave special directions to Syed Haider Shah regarding the government’s foreign policy and priorities.

Ambassador-designate Syed Haider Shah, who has earlier served as Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires in New Delhi, thanked the foreign minister for special instructions.