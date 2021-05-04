ISLAMABAD May 4 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday underlined the vast investment opportunities in Pakistan in diverse fields including information technology and said that economic diplomacy was the prime focus of the government.

He was talking to a delegation of senior representatives from Huawei Technologies led by Space Lee, Vice President (Middle East Region) that called on the foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release said.

The foreign minister observed that through the optimal use of Information Technology, better governance and transparency could be ensured.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the foreign minister on various investment projects being undertaken by Huawei Technologies in Pakistan.

They assured that Huawei would continue to bring its secure and reliable solutions and latest technologies to Pakistan including the projects dedicated for equipping the vibrant youth.

Other members of the delegation included Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan Wuhan and Director Public Relations of Huawei Technologies Ahmad Jahanzeb Malik. Federal parliamentary secretary finance Zain Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

Space Lee, vice president Huawei Technologies, also presented a newly introduced “IdeaHub” screen to the foreign minister.