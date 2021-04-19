ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh Monday reviewed all facets of bilateral relations, particularly in fields of trade and investment.

During a meeting at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, they agreed to work on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial areas, especially through economic diplomacy, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

Expressing satisfaction at the existing cooperation in multilateral fora, both the foreign ministers agreed to continue close collaboration in regional and global organizations.

Foreign minister Qureshi emphasized the need to reinvigorate and nurture the strong foundations of fraternal ties laid by the leadership of the two countries.

He shared his ideas on jointly harnessing the true potential of both countries, showcasing the achievements thus far, and planning the future trajectory of bilateral relations.

The foreign minister lauded the positive role of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE in strengthening the bonds between the two countries.

The UAE minister of state acknowledged the value of Pakistani diaspora for the diverse fabric of the UAE’s society.

The foreign minister also apprised him of issues faced by the Pakistani expatriates, in particular the visa restrictions applicable on some categories.

Qureshi also conveyed warm wishes to the UAE’s leadership from the prime minister and reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding fraternal ties with the UAE and expressed his desire to further strengthen and solidify bilateral cooperation in myriad fields.

The minister of state warmly reciprocated the sentiments and emphasized the importance accorded by the UAE to its relationship with Pakistan.

The foreign minister would be meeting his UAE counterpart later tonight before departing the UAE on Tuesday morning.