FM to visit Germany on Oct 6-7

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Germany from October 6-7 at the invitation of his German counterpart, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

Besides helping to consolidate and expand bilateral relations with Germany, the visit will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with an important member of the European Union and share our perspective on climate-induced floods in Pakistan and regional and global issues.

Bilawal will hold a meetings with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and other dignitaries besides interacting with the media.

“The focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the FO statement said.

Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for our students to pursue higher education, and a major investment partner.

“The foreign minister’s visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany,” the FO statement said.