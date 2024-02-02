Kashmir Solidarity day banner

FM, Spanish counterpart discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday met with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno in Brussels on the sidelines of the 3rd Indo-Pacific Forum and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the historical ties between Pakistan and Spain, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore new pathways of engagement and cooperation. They also discussed regional and global developments and underlined the need for collective approaches to confront common challenges.

 

