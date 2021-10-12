FM shares Pakistan’s perspective on contemporary global issues at NAM meeting





ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday delivered a video statement at the High-Level Commemorative Meeting to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being hosted in Belgrade, Serbia, on 11-12 October 2021 and shared Pakistan’s perspective on contemporary global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The Foreign Minister underscored the significance of the essential role of NAM – an important international grouping dedicated to peace and development – to counter these challenges. The Foreign Minister called for a comprehensive and cooperative strategy to “build forward better” by addressing the need for vaccine equity, adequate financing for development, clear investment strategies, and focus on eliminating the structural and systemic inequalities.

The Foreign Minister expressed concern on the resurgence of great power tensions and a renewed global arms race. In the face of existential threats faced by humanity, he urged for the renunciation of anachronistic Cold War concepts of strategic competition, military alliances, global or regional dominance, foreign intervention and occupation.

Noting NAM’s principled support for the right of self-determination of people living under foreign occupation, the Foreign Minister highlighted the situation in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where this right was being denied.

He called upon NAM and the international community to secure a just, peaceful and expeditious resolution of these long-standing disputes, in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the aspirations of the people.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to NAM and its founding principles, which are as relevant today as they were 60 years ago, embodying the Movement’s collective aspiration for peace, equality, cooperation and well-being for all.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was established in 1961 in Belgrade and is among the largest grouping of developing nations worldwide. Pakistan has been an active member of the forum, contributing extensively to its debates, positions and outcomes.