FM shares Pakistan’s perspective on Afghan situation with Kenyan Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday received a phone call from Ambassador Monica Juma, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary (Federal Minister) for Defence.

The Foreign Minister fondly recalled their interaction on the margins of ‘Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference’ organized in Nairobi in January 2021.

He shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the necessity for continued engagement by the international community for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Cabinet Secretary Defence lauded Pakistan’s constructive role for regional stability and contributions to Afghan peace process.

Recalling the visit by Kenyan Chief of Defence Staff to Pakistan in June 2021, she expressed keenness to advance bilateral defence cooperation.

Pakistan is one of the largest trading partners of Kenya. The two countries enjoy cordial ties marked by close cooperation bilaterally and in the multilateral fora.

The 3rd round of “Bilateral Political Consultations” was held virtually between the Foreign Secretaries in January 2021.