FM, Secretary Blinken discuss bilateral ties

FM Dar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received a telephone call from the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken here on Friday and discussed bilateral ties.

Both sides reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest. A wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture and security came under discussion.

Various matters of regional importance such as situation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed.
Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services