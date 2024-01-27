FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Saturday said that he was saddened over the death of Pakistanis in Iran in a terrorist attack.

In a post on X, he said, “This heinous attack is an attempt to spoil relations between Pakistan and Iran by our common enemies. While offering condolences to the families of victims, urge the Iranian govt for action.”

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir in a post said he was deeply shocked by the horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan.

“The embassy will extend full support to bereaved families. Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to the incident site & hospital where injured are under treatment.We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.”

Earlier in another post, the ambassador said, “Greatly honoured to present credentials to HE Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran in an exclusive ceremony gracefully held at Presidency today. HE Raisi desired to solidify ties with Pakistan.I reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to elevate ties of Pakistan and Iran to new heights building stronger foundations.”