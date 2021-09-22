FM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday while reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of crucial importance for Pakistan and the region.

The foreign minister emphasized that the international community must engage actively – with positive messaging and constructive steps – and accord urgent priority to the imperative of addressing the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and preventing economic meltdown.

Foreign minister Qureshi met Foreign Minister of Portugal Augusto Santos Silva on the margins of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international developments as well as on cooperation between the two countries at the UN.

Qureshi shared with his Portuguese counterpart the comprehensive dossier containing evidence of India’s human rights violations; war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide; false flag operations; and illegal attempts to bring about a demographic change in IIOJK in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law.

The foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its engagement with Portugal, especially in economic and trade spheres.

He expressed satisfaction at the parliamentary friendship groups that had been established in the respective Parliaments and called for the need to fully activate them for enhanced cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan.

The two foreign ministers expressed a mutual desire to enhance high-level interactions and contacts between Pakistan and Portugal.