FM Qureshi for further strengthening Pak-UAE ties through enhanced cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday called for further strengthening of historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture and literature.

He was talking to UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim, who called on him in Dubai and exchanged views on the promotion of bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse areas.

The foreign minister said the UAE always showed its affection for the brotherly country of Pakistan, which was thankful to it for its assistance in various development projects in the country, including the establishment of hospitals.

He expressed his belief that the existing close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE would further strengthen in the days to come.

The UAE ambassador thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and assured of his all-out efforts for further strengthening and expanding Pak-UAE ties.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai Ahmad Amjad Ali was also present in the meeting.