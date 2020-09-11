FM Qureshi departs from Moscow after completing two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday departed for Pakistan from Moscow on completion of his two-day visit mainly to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan, senior embassy officers, and the Russian foreign ministry saw off the foreign minister at Domodedovo Airport in the Russian capital city.

The foreign minister, who visited Russia at the invitation of his counterpart Sergey Lavrov, also attended the reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also addressed the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, China, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

He also attended a dinner reception hosted by the Russian foreign minister, besides interacting with Pakistani and Russian media to highlight Pakistan’s stance on multiple regional and international matters.