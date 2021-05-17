ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Monday left for Turkey on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the fast-deteriorating situation in Palestine.

The foreign minister, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey would, then leave for New York.

The foreign minister will also address an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the oppressed Palestinians.

Pakistan joins hands with Palestine, Sudan and Turkey to address an emergency session on #Palestine called by the United Nations General Assembly. Pakistan stands firmly with the people of Palestine.

🇵🇰 🇵🇸 🇸🇩 🇹🇷 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 17, 2021

During his stay in New York, foreign minister Qureshi would hold important meetings with different key figures, a press release said.

He would also talk to local and international media and present Pakistan’s stance over the situation in Palestine.