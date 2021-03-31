Foreign Minister Qureshi in a meeting with Chairman of Tajik Parliament Zakerzada Muhammad Tahir Zahir discussed issues of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral parliamentary ties.

The two sides stressed the need to enhance parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan to strengthen bilateral relations.

Qureshi emphasized on strengthening the existing ‘Parliamentary Friendship Group’ to promote parliamentary relations.

He lauded the ties between the parliaments of Pakistan and Tajikistan at important forums such as the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APU), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (PAECO).

Qureshi reiterated an invitation extended by the Speaker of National Assembly to the Chairman of Tajikistan parliament to attend the second Parliamentary General Conference to be held in Pakistan in April.