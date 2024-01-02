FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless services

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP):Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of former Foreign Advisor Sartaj Aziz, remembering him as a “thorough gentleman” and an “iconic figure” who served Pakistan selflessly.

“Deeply grieved to learn of the sad demise of Sartaj Aziz Sb. A thorough gentleman, he was an iconic figure who served Pakistan selflessly and with exemplary dedication,” the foreign minister wrote on X.

He said late Sartaj Aziz would always be remembered for his intellectual prowess, integrity, and kindness.