ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to convey his condolences over the loss of innocent lives in a terrorist attack in Kerman.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with Iran, according to his social media post on X.

“Terrorism is a common threat which must be countered by effective measures,” he remarked.