FM Jilani discusses cooperation with envoys of Finland, Nepal, and Qatar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held separate meetings with Ambassador Hannu Ripati of Finland, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari of Nepal, and Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater of Qatar.

In the meetings, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

