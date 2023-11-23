FM Jilani discusses cooperation with envoys of Finland, Nepal, and Qatar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held separate meetings with Ambassador Hannu Ripati of Finland, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari of Nepal, and Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater of Qatar.
In the meetings, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.
