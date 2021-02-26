ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister of Iraq Jumaah Enad Saadoon met here Friday and discussed overall situation in the region.

The two Ministers reaffirmed the mutual desire to further promote and solidify existing bilateral relations, the Foreign Office said. https://www.app.com.pk/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/VID-20210226-WA0073.mp4

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the Iraqi Defence Minister and underscored the importance accorded by Pakistan to its fraternal ties with Iraq. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal was also present.

Stressing the need for frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries, the Foreign Minister hoped that the visit of the Iraqi Defence Minister would help diversify and deepen collaboration between the two countries in the fields of defence and also the defence production.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s support for sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

Pakistan and Iraq enjoy warm and friendly ties, rooted deep in shared faith, values and culture. Both countries cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora.

The Iraqi Defence Minister is on a four-day visit to Pakistan till February 27. The visit is expected to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries, the Foreign Office said.