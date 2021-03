ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday expressed grief over the death of senior journalist Sohail Abdul Nasir.

The Foreign Minister said Sohail Abdul Nasir was a seasoned journalist and his services in the field of journalism would be long remembered.

He extended condolences to the family of late Sohail Abdul Nasir and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.