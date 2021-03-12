FM felicitates Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate on historic victory

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday

extended heartfelt felicitations to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy

Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on their historic victory.

“Today democracy wins and the buyers and sellers face defeat. Allah Almighty has

bestowed Prime Minister Imran Khan with honor,” he said in a statement issued here.

The foreign minister said that all the tactics of PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) faced

defeat. “I congratulate the whole nation on this historic victory,” he added.