FM felicitates Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate on historic victory

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday
extended heartfelt felicitations to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy
Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on their historic victory.
“Today democracy wins and the buyers and sellers face defeat. Allah Almighty has
bestowed Prime Minister Imran Khan with honor,” he said in a statement issued here.
The foreign minister said that all the tactics of PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) faced
defeat. “I congratulate the whole nation on this historic victory,” he added.