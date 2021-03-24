ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“We express solidarity with the leadership and people of United Arab Emirates in this hour of grief,” the Foreign Minister in a statement.

The Foreign Minister said the invaluable services of Sheikh Hamdan for the development and prosperity of UAE would be remembered forever.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون … رحمك الله يا أخي وسندي ورفيق دربي.. وأحسن مثواك .. وضعت رحالك عند رب كريم رحيم عظيم .. pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2021

The deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died at the age of 75 on Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan, also the UAE’s finance minister, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The funeral prayers for the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday afternoon were joined by Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and several other members of the Al Maktoum family at Zabeel Mosque, Dubai’s Media Office said.

The mosques across Dubai will offer funeral prayers in-absentia at Maghrib.

Sheikh Hamad bin Rashid Al Maktoum was buried to his final resting place in Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai.

Dubai’s Ruler Court announced a 10-day mourning during which flags will be flown at half-mast. The government departments and entities will suspend operations for three days, starting March 25.