Dubai's deputy ruler and UAE's finance minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 75, passed away on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“We express solidarity with the leadership and people of United Arab Emirates in this hour of grief,” the Foreign Minister in a statement.

The Foreign Minister said the invaluable services of Sheikh Hamdan for the development and prosperity of UAE would be remembered forever.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

The deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died at the age of 75 on Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan, also the UAE’s finance minister, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The funeral prayers for the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday afternoon were joined by Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and several other members of the Al Maktoum family at Zabeel Mosque, Dubai’s Media Office said.

The mosques across Dubai will offer funeral prayers in-absentia at Maghrib.

The funeral prayers of Sheikh Hamad were offered at Zabeel mosque and attended by members of the Maktoum family.

Sheikh Hamad bin Rashid Al Maktoum was buried to his final resting place in Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai. 

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Makoum and Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum carry the body of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum carry the body to final resting place in Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai.

Dubai’s Ruler Court announced a 10-day mourning during which flags will be flown at half-mast. The government departments and entities will suspend operations for three days, starting March 25.

 

