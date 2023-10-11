FM, ECO Secy General discuss regional cooperation

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri

AZERBAIJAN, Oct 11 (APP): Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri met in Azerbaijan on Wednesday and discussed ways to promote regional cooperation.

The meeting was held in Shusha, Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting of ECO.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the vision of ECO, its goals and objectives.

The ECO secretary general appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting development and connectivity in region.

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

