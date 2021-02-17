ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called on President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Egypt’s capital Cairo and discussed with him Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

The Foreign Minister, who is on an official visit to Egypt, said his visit indicated Pakistan’s keenness to reinvigorate traditional bilateral relationship, rooted in shared faith, culture and values with the African country.

Qureshi conveyed warm greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to the Egyptian President, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

He appreciated the stability and progress achieved by Egypt under his able leadership.

He stressed that the vision of “Naya Pakistan” was predicated on economic connectivity and ensuring peace within and beyond our borders.

He said Pakistan would always look to be a partner in peace and progress.

Recalling the decades old warm bilateral ties between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen and diversify bilateral ties.

He briefed the Egyptian President on various opportunities to strengthen mutual ties, in bilateral and multilateral arena.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral defense ties, the Foreign Minister said the two countries could also share their experience in countering terrorism and extremism.

The Foreign Minister briefed the President on the situation in Pakistan’s neighborhood, in particular Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the Afghan Peace Process, the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and continued denial of the Kashmiri people’s legitimate right to self-determination.

Stressing that Pakistan always supported resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy, the Foreign Minister appreciated Egypt’s recent efforts in the region.

President Sisi reciprocated the warm feelings of the Pakistani leadership and fondly recalled his recent interactions with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Egyptian President expressed hope that the visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi would pave the way for enhanced bilateral ties and dynamic multilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Minister extended the invitation of President Arif Alvi to the Egyptian President to visit Pakistan, which he accepted with a promise to visit at the earliest opportunity.