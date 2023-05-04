FM departs to attend SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa, India

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday departed from Karachi to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa, India.

The foreign minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.