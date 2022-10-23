FM congratulates President Xi on reelection as General Secretary CPC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Heartiest felicitations to President Xi on reelection as CPC General Secretary. It reflects the enduring confidence of the Chinese nation in his sagacious leadership and befitting acknowledgment of his lifelong service to China.”