ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP): On the invitation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had undertaken an official visit to Germany on October 6-7.

During his stay in Berlin, the foreign minister held delegation-level talks with his German counterpart and the two leaders reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

“Underscoring the high importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding ties of amity and cooperation with Germany, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed keen desire to further strengthen the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, education and energy,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

FM @BBhuttoZardari undertook his maiden visit to #Germany at the invitation of his German counterpart @ABaerbock



📍#Berlin



Here is a brief recap of #PakFMinGermany 🎬👇🏽.



🇵🇰🤝🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/I8uzGQmeOf — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 8, 2022

Thanking Germany for its substantial support to flood relief efforts, the foreign minister said that the cataclysmic devastation caused by the flash floods in Pakistan had underlined the need for working together to address common challenges such as climate change and food security.

The delegation talks were followed by a joint press briefing that covered a whole range of issues from bilateral cooperation to regional and global issues including Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan. Germany also announced an additional 10 million € for flood relief assistance.

Great work teamMOFA for short but productive first trip to 🇩🇪. Keeping Pakistan floods at the top of our agenda we had fruitful conversation about climate Justice. 🇩🇪 & 🇵🇰 bilateral issues discussed at length, our relationship moving from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/32wx8JVe9N — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 9, 2022

The foreign minister also met the President of the upper house of the German parliament, Bodo Ramelow.

They discussed ways to enhance parliamentary exchanges, deliver assistance to flood affectees in Pakistan, the situation in Afghanistan, and Germany’s continued support for Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

The foreign minister also highlighted the potential for using digital technologies to showcase Pakistan’s tourism sites and rich cultural heritage while inaugurating a “Digital Tourism Corner” at the Pakistan Embassy in Berlin.